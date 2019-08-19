Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Dermira (Call) (DERM) as Stock Price Declined; Meritage Group LP Cut Its Moodys (MCO) Holding as Share Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 594,354 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES LEUCADIA OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE, AFFIRMS Ba1 SR; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ESKOM’S RATINGS TO B2/B3/BA2.ZA NSR; NEGATIV; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS SCENTRE GROUP TO A2, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S/S&P SAYS RISKS TO THE GOVERNMENT’S PLAN FOR AN EARLIER RETURN TO BUDGET SURPLUSESARE SIGNIFICANT; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says outlook on Kuwait’s Banking System remains stable as robust economy supports asset quality and business growth; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Cfr To International Textile Group; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Robertsdale, Al Combined Enterprise’s Series 2018 Revenue Warrants

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (Call) (DERM) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 239,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 289,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 449,120 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 4.63 million shares to 17.00 million shares, valued at $19.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 2.12M are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 3,216 shares. 71,500 are held by Dafna Cap Management Lc. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 77,726 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Street Corporation stated it has 716,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 628 shares. 150,000 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 39,493 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited accumulated 11,812 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 46,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 60,550 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,630 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 22 shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 42,329 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 1,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,983 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Dupont Cap has 0.16% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.44% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,821 are held by Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.14% or 195,993 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Smithfield accumulated 1,607 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services owns 8,628 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 12,836 shares. Select Equity Grp LP owns 28,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest LP invested in 0.38% or 155,575 shares.