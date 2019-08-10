Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (Put) (NSC) Stake; Shorts at Greif Class A (GEF) Lowered By 15.51%

Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF) had a decrease of 15.51% in short interest. GEF’s SI was 1.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.51% from 1.46M shares previously. With 256,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF)’s short sellers to cover GEF’s short positions. The SI to Greif Inc Class A’s float is 4.94%. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 248,469 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 44,500 shares with $8.32M value, down from 47,500 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) now has $46.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Has A ROE Of 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greif: Insider Buying And A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Second Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Sidoti. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $31 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru holds 7,833 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 37,898 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 5,137 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 12,919 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 36,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 111,304 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 1.77M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Prudential Fincl owns 688,839 shares. New York-based Amer Interest Grp has invested 0.02% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 18 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Mutual Of America Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,024 shares.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. 500 shares were bought by Bergwall Timothy, worth $16,775 on Wednesday, July 10. 1,190 shares were bought by Emkes Mark A, worth $38,968 on Tuesday, July 2. 15,000 shares were bought by WATSON PETER G, worth $490,650. Shares for $123,876 were bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A..

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, February 12. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Altaba Inc stake by 341,500 shares to 383,500 valued at $28.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 11,200 shares and now owns 16,200 shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60M for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.