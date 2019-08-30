Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Holding; Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Alibaba (BABA) Holding By $6.00 Billion

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) stake by 84.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 153,600 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 27,500 shares with $1.14 million value, down from 181,100 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Call) now has $50.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 9.53 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Alibaba (BABA) stake by 65.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 32,901 shares as Alibaba (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 82,901 shares with $15.13B value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Alibaba now has $439.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $174.35. About 5.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 52 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Asset Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Finance Gru Inc reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 352,539 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 113,042 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Co has 18,206 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Smithfield Trust holds 290 shares. Tcw accumulated 629,537 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 323,044 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 27.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) stake by 204,739 shares to 252,739 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 11,496 shares and now owns 77,496 shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itâ€™s An Ugly Road Back to the Top for Micron Stock, But It Will Make It – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 0.26% above currents $45.38 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $32 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Microsof (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 100,840 shares to 18,303 valued at $2.16B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viking T stake by 18,972 shares and now owns 83,870 shares. Iterum T was reduced too.