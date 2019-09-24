Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Position as Stock Value Rose; Hs Management Partners Has Increased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $8.13 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 93.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 6,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.73. About 1.74M shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 611,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.43M, up from 544,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20 million shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16,100 shares to 650,600 shares, valued at $29.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 311,377 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $187.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).