Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Occidental Pete (Call) (OXY) Stake by $4.22 Million; Stock Declined; Lagoda Investment Management LP Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has Lowered by $857,166 as Market Valuation Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (OXY) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 69,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 133,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 6.65M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 683,615 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Surges: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New chief commercial officer at Seattle Genetics – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics Closes Enrollment in Cervical Cancer Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 3,577 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 7,535 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 965,561 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,437 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Creative Planning accumulated 16,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Guardian Tru invested in 1.32% or 1.36M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 71,853 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 341 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Lc. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 275 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 10,579 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 265,350 shares.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 209,678 shares to 463,385 shares, valued at $50.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF).

