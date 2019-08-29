Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Stake; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Sentiment Is 1.1

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) stake by 81.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 95,500 shares as Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 21,700 shares with $1.49M value, down from 117,200 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co (Put) now has $36.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 926,379 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 78 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 71 sold and reduced their stakes in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 20.00 million shares, up from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) stake by 85,000 shares to 110,000 valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou stake by 89,931 shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Lions Gate Entmnt Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 27.39% above currents $59.19 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp for 292,409 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 309,699 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 2.38% invested in the company for 230,366 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.18% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,095 shares.

