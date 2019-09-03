Highbridge Capital Management Has Increased Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake by $5.38 Million; Halliburton (HAL) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 413,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 910,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 3.83M shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 8,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 15,727 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.80M, down from 24,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 8.23M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $309.69 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

