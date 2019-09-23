Highbridge Capital Management Has Increased Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Holding by $1.23 Million; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Declined, Holder Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $820,040

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.14M, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 200 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 16,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 48,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 644,984 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.63 million for 18.34 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Field And Main Retail Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 300 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,812 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management owns 1.25 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 48,845 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Aviva Plc has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Perkins Coie Communications owns 1,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 166,463 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com stated it has 2.4% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (Put) (NYSE:LPX) by 106,500 shares to 473,700 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (Put) (EPI) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).