Highbridge Capital Management Has Increased By $10.80 Million Its Pulte Group (Put) (PHM) Position; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 48 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold positions in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares as Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $33.55 million value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc (Put) now has $9.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 1.63 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Limited holds 420,115 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 782,470 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0.02% stake. Park Avenue Secs Llc accumulated 35,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.58% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Highland Mngmt Lc stated it has 152,600 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.00 million shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,673 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 497,773 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 89,100 shares. Greenhaven Associates has 3.4% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 6.84 million shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Neuberger Berman Gru accumulated 402,516 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 3.00% above currents $33.62 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of PHM in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 86,600 shares to 5,000 valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) stake by 435,900 shares and now owns 114,600 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 832,875 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 135,500 shares.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.