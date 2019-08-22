Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) as Share Value Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Has Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 212,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.40 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 1.81 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 4.26 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS) by 200,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 137,234 shares. Notis invested in 42,281 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.12% or 24.61M shares. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Salem Capital Management stated it has 6,450 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability holds 2,999 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 22,113 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs. Cincinnati Casualty Com holds 8,355 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Reik And Ltd Liability reported 4,025 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Incorporated invested in 158,981 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable LP owns 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 14,301 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 0.04% or 91,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 206,484 shares stake. 15,835 were reported by First National Trust Communication.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kempner Cap Mgmt holds 2.79% or 96,887 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,982 shares. 24,696 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kempen Management Nv reported 236,130 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.11% or 16.28M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,556 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.43% or 93,752 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charter Trust has 11,919 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Investment Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 5,525 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 145,522 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,175 shares.

