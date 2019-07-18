Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Stake as Stock Declined; First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $466,829 as Market Value Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 15,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 52,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 1.16 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 483,937 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 21,075 shares to 81,797 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 113,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Q1 EPS beats, loan loss provision improves – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Leaders Chose Papaya as Start-Up with Most Innovative Solution for Bending the Cost Curve – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.51M for 9.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 611,066 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $66.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Emerson Electric Co.: Emerson Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

