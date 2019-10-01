Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (ZION) Holding by $724,500 as Valuation Declined; Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 617,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, down from 722,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 3.98M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (ZION) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 650,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.92 million, up from 634,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 171,000 shares to 373,400 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,445 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services Inc holds 0% or 24,530 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 398,429 are held by First Tru Advsrs L P. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 20,584 are held by M&T Natl Bank. 165,401 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Basswood Mngmt Ltd holds 0.58% or 203,924 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Highlander Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 228,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 23,844 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity invested in 114,170 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd owns 6,527 shares. Castine Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 207,176 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 52,000 shares to 104,500 shares, valued at $14.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 378,944 shares stake. Boston Management reported 61,902 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 27,914 shares. Old National Financial Bank In stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated reported 6,230 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 687,260 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 253,482 shares. Pure Financial reported 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nadler Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 10,629 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 285,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 103,569 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Management Llc owns 61,631 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 1.62% or 3.72 million shares. Cypress Gru invested in 1.85% or 111,377 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 3,400 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.