Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding as Market Value Declined; Pettyjohn Wood & White Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Has Upped by $441,000

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 28,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 92,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 6.28M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Hospitality Corp by 908,292 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 269,386 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Commerce Ltd Co owns 760,994 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cap owns 22,650 shares. Driehaus Management Lc holds 16,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 45,800 shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 500,000 shares. Sir Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.33 million shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 890,779 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Art Advsr Llc accumulated 0.1% or 147,866 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 198,400 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 50,771 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.23% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.65 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WPX Energy Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.