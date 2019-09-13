Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Green Plains (GPRE) as Market Value Declined; Stewart Information Services (STC) Holding Held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 82.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 294,347 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 888,050 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Stewart Information Services (STC) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 61,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The institutional investor held 474,041 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19 million, up from 412,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 640,852 shares traded or 253.35% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Macquarie owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 12,866 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 742,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 27,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP accumulated 51,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower reported 262,194 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.55M shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 4,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 85,867 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 17,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,400 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 345,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.05 million shares or 2.21% less from 19.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 9,067 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 33,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel holds 0% or 16,731 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 32,372 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 179,721 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 363,018 shares. 97,761 were reported by Amer Century Cos Inc. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 70,889 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,726 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fin Grp has 1,116 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 327,321 shares in its portfolio.

