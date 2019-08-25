Highbridge Capital Management Cut Treehouse Foods (THS) Position as Share Price Declined; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The hedge fund held 9,269 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 14,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 534,457 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 166,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 66,538 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 232,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 2.35M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability invested in 84,708 shares or 0.13% of the stock. S&T Financial Bank Pa holds 204,014 shares. Cls holds 66 shares. 254,627 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.65% or 21,104 shares. Blair William Co Il accumulated 5,642 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,773 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 74,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 3,191 shares. Renaissance Technologies has 0.03% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 553,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 39,217 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – THS – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) PT Raised to $67 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF) by 85,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 211,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 414,694 shares to 423,505 shares, valued at $28.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GE, AMR, USX and MBT – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mobile TeleSystems Q4 And Full-Year Results: New Dividend Policy, New Troubles – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mobile TeleSystems: The Best Russian Income Story – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2017 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “MTS – Mobile TeleSystems OJSC: MTS Announces Decisions of its Board of Directors – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 30, 2019.