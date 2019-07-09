Highbridge Capital Management Cut Red Hat (RHT) Position by $7.28 Million as Stock Price Rose; Signaturefd Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $1.10 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 7.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 98,031 shares to 691,120 shares, valued at $75.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 34,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,460 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Mngmt reported 655 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.38% or 11,533 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carroll Fin Associates holds 10,729 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has invested 1.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 40,991 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 5,347 shares. Fcg Ltd Company accumulated 2,850 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 194 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 1.13M shares. 248,872 were reported by Matrix Asset New York. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma holds 0.08% or 5,828 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 470,245 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc owns 7,393 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Inc accumulated 232,854 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 251,016 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.22 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Price Michael F owns 16,000 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Network has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28 shares. Allstate Corporation invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 401,127 shares. 269,117 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Natl Insur Communication Tx holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,160 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 4,935 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 3,400 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,496 shares to 77,496 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

