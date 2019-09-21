Highbridge Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Unisys (UIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.50 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 145,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 107,623 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 252,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 768,087 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 94,400 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $69.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

