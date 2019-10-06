Highbridge Capital Management Cut Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake as Market Value Declined; Perkins Capital Management Upped Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 688,475 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 58,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 307,914 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold IPGP shares while 120 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.50 million shares or 0.68% less from 32.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 47,170 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 215,896 shares. Creative Planning reported 1,990 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 2,562 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has 309,972 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company holds 14,900 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed reported 0.11% stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 29,403 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Network has invested 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 5,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 9,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 82,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi invested in 33,309 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 2,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA) by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.87 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $63.37 million for 27.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.20% negative EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 33,350 shares to 297,800 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Lc reported 201,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Capital Incorporated has invested 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Citigroup Incorporated holds 85,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 31,833 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc accumulated 12,445 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company accumulated 214,580 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Street Corp has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cambridge Inv Rech Inc reported 10,040 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).