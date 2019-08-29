Highbridge Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Green Plains (GPRE); As Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (MKC) Valuation Rose, Fundsmith Llp Has Upped by $383.39 Million Its Holding

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (MKC) by 96.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 2.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 5.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783.97 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $163.86. About 400,861 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 323,921 shares as the company's stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 989,872 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 665,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.60M market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 478,749 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) by 608,745 shares to 147,029 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 96,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,880 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Llc holds 40,142 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sei Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Moreover, Art Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bessemer Secs Limited stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 1,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 216,650 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 64,822 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 3,369 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 13,103 shares stake. Luminus Management Ltd invested 0.06% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 9,159 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Brandywine Invest Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 22,200 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).