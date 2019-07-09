Highbridge Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Upped Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 560.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 211,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,063 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 2.71M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 862,200 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 71,409 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking stated it has 309,378 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.50 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 73,286 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 325 shares. Cap World reported 15.25 million shares stake. Columbus Hill Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Whittier Communications Of Nevada invested in 0.02% or 4,541 shares. Burney Commerce stated it has 6,095 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 501,467 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 75,947 shares. Steinberg Global Asset invested in 15,217 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com reported 34,913 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 507,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).