Highbridge Capital Management Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $3.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; Select Equity Group LP Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 481.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 64,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,478 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24B, up from 97,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Gp invested in 0.08% or 88,564 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil Co has invested 0.74% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Veritable LP holds 15,349 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 2,857 shares. West Oak Cap invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 39,633 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt. 3,446 were reported by Penbrook Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Tru Division has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vigilant Capital Management owns 1,243 shares. S R Schill Assoc holds 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,063 shares. Burney stated it has 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,120 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,710 shares. 53,068 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 14,216 shares to 28,739 shares, valued at $5.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 23,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,480 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Call) (NYSE:SIG).

