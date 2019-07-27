High Pointe Capital Management Upped Its Cree (CREE) Position; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, March 1 report. See Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) latest ratings:

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 76.28 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 8,216 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 1,621 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bailard holds 2,044 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.93M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 76,453 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 970 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.75% or 115,600 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 23,200 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 86,285 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Co holds 303 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,680 were accumulated by Hamel Associate. Bancorp Of The West reported 12,125 shares stake.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. Shares for $120,145 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Monday, May 20.