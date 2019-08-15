High Pointe Capital Management Upped Chevron (CVX) Position By $360,390; INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IVTJF) Shorts Up By 383.33%

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 26.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 2,930 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 13,890 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 10,960 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $221.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 1.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown

INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) had an increase of 383.33% in short interest. IVTJF’s SI was 29,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 383.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 290 days are for INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)’s short sellers to cover IVTJF’s short positions. It closed at $5.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 19.88% above currents $116.69 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.9% or 63,473 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 1.42 million shares. Webster Savings Bank N A stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne accumulated 2.05% or 46,558 shares. Hallmark Inc has 161,170 shares. Moreover, Boltwood has 2.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ameritas Partners holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,564 shares. 4,027 were reported by Schaller Invest Gp Inc Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.38 million shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 32,985 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fruth Inv Mngmt has 1.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,628 were reported by Halsey Associates Ct. Whittier Trust stated it has 286,847 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial services and products in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. It currently has negative earnings. The Asset Management division offers active investment services and products to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.