High Pointe Capital Management Upped Centene (CNC) Stake By $379,480; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) stake by 60.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 2,239 shares with $251,000 value, down from 5,639 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corp now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 58,439 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 97.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 7,160 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 14,500 shares with $770,000 value, up from 7,340 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 2.12M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 41.51% above currents $47.17 stock price. Centene had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $42.58M for 21.74 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.