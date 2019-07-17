High Pointe Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Share Value Declined; Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed V F (VFC) Stake by $10.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 132,503 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.34. About 999,915 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 23,299 shares. South State Corporation owns 6,473 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,950 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nuance Invs Ltd reported 0.4% stake. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,039 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. 330,572 were reported by Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership. Tdam Usa Inc has 19,994 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 11,104 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes Incorporated. Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 0.57% or 2.53M shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 0.46% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 608,229 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company holds 42,533 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,110 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.26 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 52,404 shares to 66,944 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has invested 2.28% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Finemark Bank reported 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 2,250 shares stake. Telos Capital Mgmt invested 0.84% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Godsey And Gibb Associate invested in 204,848 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 420,049 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 3,974 shares. 914,137 are held by Proshare Ltd Liability Corp. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,050 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 121,646 shares. 24.03 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Vanguard Group reported 27.72 million shares. 4,997 were accumulated by Rockland. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.