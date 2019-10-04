High Pointe Capital Management Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $1.08 Million; Market Value Rose; As American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) Share Price Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted by $575,424 Its Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 21,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 242,153 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 220,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Equity Investment Lif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 75,300 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 4.83 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt accumulated 3.21M shares or 1.78% of the stock. Gabelli Advisers accumulated 81,693 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Theleme Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 23.7% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,953 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 1.12 million shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.56% or 21,462 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Haverford Tru invested in 159,518 shares. Farmers Savings Bank invested in 36,111 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 5,550 shares. Iowa State Bank has invested 2.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fosun Limited accumulated 4,795 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,210 shares to 33,780 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Texaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 43,829 shares to 254,901 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 182,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,993 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC).