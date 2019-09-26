High Pointe Capital Management Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Decreased by $1.08 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Stock Value Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 25,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 1.56M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Reaps the Benefits of Diversification; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 55.04M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 142,921 shares. 34,091 are held by Ftb Advisors. 3,584 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.14% or 55,300 shares. Coastline invested in 24,002 shares or 0.17% of the stock. West Oak Lc stated it has 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Patten And Patten Tn reported 81,674 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 1.83M shares. Burns J W & Commerce New York has 4,769 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 559,360 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). City Hldgs Com holds 0.8% or 62,325 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership owns 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 36,488 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Inc owns 7,964 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares to 72,440 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp Com (NYSE:NEU) by 1,211 shares to 15,172 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 41,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,686 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 380,500 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Palouse Management invested 0.58% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 235 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp stated it has 686,597 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Excalibur Management invested in 0.84% or 4,460 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 18,669 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.08% stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company invested in 0.23% or 9,576 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 2,040 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Glob Thematic Limited Co stated it has 4.74% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 53,289 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management owns 77,727 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 665,206 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

