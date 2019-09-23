High Pointe Capital Management Stake in Bristol (BMY) Has Increased by $780,300 as Valuation Declined; Continental Advisors Increases Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV)

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 12,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 81,977 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, up from 69,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 3.46M shares traded or 141.42% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 17,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 46,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 29,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group by 43,490 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp holds 16,717 shares. 3,082 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Srb invested in 0.04% or 10,335 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 26,276 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ipswich Mngmt Company Inc accumulated 28,772 shares. Hengehold Cap Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,152 shares. Bailard reported 109,975 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca stated it has 11,779 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Company reported 1,608 shares stake. 48,927 are owned by Amica Mutual. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.56% or 101,890 shares in its portfolio. Bangor State Bank reported 43,656 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oakworth holds 12,133 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,800 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc (Call) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).