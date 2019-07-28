High Pointe Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Total Sa (TOT) as Market Value Declined; Chatham Capital Group Boosted Its Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $483,353

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 817,924 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 334,136 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $1,999 worth of stock was bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, June 17. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. Another trade for 779 shares valued at $10,002 was bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,854 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

