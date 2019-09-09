High Pointe Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Total Sa (TOT) as Market Valuation Declined; Ems Capital LP Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $395,008

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE: FRENCH COS STILL IN RUSSIA DESPITE CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

