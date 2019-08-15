High Pointe Capital Management Position in Total Sa (TOT) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $4.03 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 4.20 million shares traded or 130.00% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 3.25M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total reports Q2 miss as sharp fall in gas prices offsets production gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tellurian Stock Falls 13% on Downgrade: Here’s What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $100.95M for 42.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 28th Options Now Available For Ctrip.com International (CTRP) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Chinese Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ctrip and WWF China Team up to Boost Eco-Tourism – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawrence Wong from The Story of Yanxi Palace Becomes Official Trip.com Spokesperson to Singapore and Malaysia – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.