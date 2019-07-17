High Pointe Capital Management Position in Bp Plc (BP) Has Increased by $362,060 as Shares Declined; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position Has Increased by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.23M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.37M, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 6.07M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 27/04/2018 – U.S. seeks revision of rule on offshore oil wells made after BP disaster; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 16/04/2018 – BP CAN MANAGE PORTFOLIO TO AVOID STRANDED ASSETS: CEO DUDLEY; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “European shares flat, weak oil majors offset gains in chipmaker ASML – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Price Target $50 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is More Weakness Ahead for MLPs With Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 65,813 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $220.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79M shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).