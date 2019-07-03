High Pointe Capital Management Maintains Holding in Chevron (CVX); Kensico Capital Management Has Raised Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 10,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 224,500 shares to 5.63 million shares, valued at $259.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albion Gru Ut invested in 116,063 shares. Westfield Cap LP stated it has 451,001 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 354,645 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 108,010 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,764 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4.01% or 174,499 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 129,052 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co reported 2,376 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,597 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt stated it has 120,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 31,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 66,831 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has 2,410 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Trust Co Fl has 34,976 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Company has 0.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 129,477 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 66,592 shares. 38,956 were accumulated by Shufro Rose Llc. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc owns 28,967 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.93% or 2.97M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 2.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.45M shares. Novare Cap Management Lc has 54,173 shares. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Llp has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Massachusetts-based Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlas Browninc has invested 2.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.68% or 14,327 shares. Guardian Investment Management has 3.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amica Mutual Commerce holds 59,178 shares. 46,120 were reported by Cleararc Cap Inc.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.