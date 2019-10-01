High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Stake in Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) as Share Price Declined; Profit Investment Management Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,010 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305,000, down from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlns Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 2.91M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 6.78M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 12.49 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares to 32,820 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Federated Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amp Cap Invsts holds 234,153 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,700 shares. Provident Trust Com holds 6.83% or 3.92 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 94,257 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,821 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Needham Inv Lc holds 1.01% or 60,000 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cls Investments Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.00 million shares. Smith Graham And Com Advsrs LP reported 156,290 shares.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

