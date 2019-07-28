High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Stake in Total Sa (TOT) by $372,350; Lennar (LEN) Shares Rose While Highland Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $463,736

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,617 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 104,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 817,924 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China –

