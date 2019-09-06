High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding by $413,160; Markel (MKL) Holding Raised by Court Place Advisors Llc

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.62. About 16,652 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 7.75M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was made by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.