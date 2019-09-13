High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $603,720; Valuation Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Held by Btc Capital Management Inc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 11,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 3.63M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 453.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,636 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.61. About 1.23 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Limited owns 7,612 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% or 3,968 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Com Adv reported 39,038 shares. 1.38 million were accumulated by Chevy Chase Holding. Chesley Taft Lc invested in 3,759 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 422,715 were reported by Scotia Cap. Huntington Bancorp holds 78,278 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 0.73% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,068 shares. 59,690 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 2.25M shares. Invesco owns 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11.21M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,542 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.07% or 76,265 shares in its portfolio.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,390 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

