High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Chevron (CVX) Position by $527,000; Stock Price Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding by $1.39 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 248,681 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.95 million, up from 237,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Co reported 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated stated it has 1.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Independent Investors Inc reported 7,300 shares. New York-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.54% or 1.07M shares. Mcrae Capital invested in 3,354 shares. Sather Financial Gp Inc reported 2,850 shares. Moreover, Churchill Management Corporation has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 107,298 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,686 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability has 2.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 107,058 shares. Westover Cap Llc reported 2,566 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Optimum Inv stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,000 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 169,842 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,648 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

