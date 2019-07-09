High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake; Connable Office Has Cut Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) as Market Value Declined

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 202,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 20.55M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 659,253 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 14,037 shares to 202,542 shares, valued at $57.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 32,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.