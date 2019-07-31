High Pointe Capital Management Increases Position in Total Sa (TOT); Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $306,005

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,834 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 611,083 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 2.94 million shares traded or 80.95% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 45,351 shares to 79,467 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 8.89M shares. Zweig has 0.26% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 46,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 14.44M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cullen Frost Bankers has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.36 million were reported by Ajo L P. Junto Limited Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 350,699 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.01% stake. Carlson LP holds 344,531 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 140,313 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 179,931 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Keybank National Association Oh holds 73,732 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.62 million for 9.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.