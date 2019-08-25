High Pointe Capital Management Increased Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $370,660 as Stock Value Rose; Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 9,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 20,655 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, down from 29,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 404,634 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.77M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 14,339 shares to 55,120 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $33,270 activity.