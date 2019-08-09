High Pointe Capital Management Increased Chevron (CVX) Position By $360,390; Greene King plc (LON:GNK) Had 2 Bulls

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 26.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 2,930 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 13,890 shares with $1.71M value, up from 10,960 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $234.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 2.48 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Among 3 analysts covering Greene King (LON:GNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Greene King had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained Greene King plc (LON:GNK) on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. Liberum Capital maintained Greene King plc (LON:GNK) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Friday, February 22. See Greene King plc (LON:GNK) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 16,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc holds 61,424 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,448 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 39,670 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has 0.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,286 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 380,089 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Company stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd stated it has 2,528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Opus Investment stated it has 32,500 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Com holds 1.04 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 0.32% or 135,221 shares. Alta Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 14,656 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.65% or 221,508 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 14.06% above currents $122.65 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.76 billion GBP. The firm operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands divisions. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer.