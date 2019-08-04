High Pointe Capital Management Increased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding; Shorts at Biglari Holdings Class B (BH) Lowered By 1.05%

Biglari Holdings Inc Class B (NYSE:BH) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. BH’s SI was 56,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 57,300 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Biglari Holdings Inc Class B (NYSE:BH)’s short sellers to cover BH’s short positions. The SI to Biglari Holdings Inc Class B’s float is 2.79%. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 10,495 shares traded. Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) has declined 52.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BH News: 15/05/2018 – Biglari Capital LLC Exits Position in Insignia Systems; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Biglari Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BH); 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Biglari Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES STEAK N SHAKE TO CAA1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 23/03/2018 Biglari Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Biglari Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $282.10 million. The firm owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. It has a 3.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units.

