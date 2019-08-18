High Pointe Capital Management Holds Holding in Bp Plc (BP); Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $27.18 Million; Share Value Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion European values; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 170,113 shares. 26,739 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Pure Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 1,473 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Asset LP invested in 0.04% or 5,830 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 17,825 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.08% stake. Florida-based Aviance Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 6,766 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. Moreover, Gradient Invs Lc has 0.62% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 50,835 shares. Orrstown Fincl Inc accumulated 3,943 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.38% or 8,127 shares. 1,910 are held by Horizon Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co. Hillsdale Incorporated invested in 0% or 25 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.66% or 309,323 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 25,598 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares to 123,669 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 37,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,250 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.