High Pointe Capital Management Holding In Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Was Boosted; Kidder Stephen W Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Raised as Valuation Declined

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 181.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 1,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 9,630 shares to 92,315 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,412 shares, and cut its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0.

