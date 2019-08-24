High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Position By $360,390; Lord Abbett & Company Has Cut Prologis Com (PLD) Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 26.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 2,930 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 13,890 shares with $1.71M value, up from 10,960 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Prologis Inc Com (PLD) stake by 40.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company sold 516,464 shares as Prologis Inc Com (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 762,426 shares with $54.86M value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Prologis Inc Com now has $51.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Lord Abbett & Company increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MRTX) stake by 364,005 shares to 630,384 valued at $46.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A (NYSE:RL) stake by 148,800 shares and now owns 167,100 shares. East West Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:EWBC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -0.27% below currents $81.89 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 166,867 shares. Invesco owns 10.93 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.46% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.04% or 72,027 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,908 shares. Boston invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.48% or 701,326 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 0.4% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3.37 million shares. Greenleaf owns 5,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,721 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1,471 shares. Pggm holds 1.58% or 4.29M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 207,701 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 4,016 shares. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

