High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Holding by $360,390; Market Value Rose; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Stake Increased by Dillon & Associates Inc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 10,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $125.19. About 2.38 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $254.97. About 690,320 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Upgrades Becton Dickinson, Says Market Overreacted To FDA’s Drug-Coated Balloon Update – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bard Helps Becton, Dickinson Continue Singing – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs BD’s ChloraPrep antiseptic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru reported 0.11% stake. Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability reported 61,721 shares. The California-based First Republic has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dubuque Natl Bank Trust Company has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 502,606 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Kdi Cap Prns has 30,691 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ami Asset Corp holds 3.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 182,577 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 115,600 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Cap Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 48 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,802 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Aull Monroe Inv Corporation has 2,361 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 1,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 77,066 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gruss & owns 4,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 257,923 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability invested in 10,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 41,985 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Ca invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 416,590 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 12,340 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 143,459 are owned by Howard Capital Management. First Personal Fincl reported 0.26% stake. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp has 57,123 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,448 shares.