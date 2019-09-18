High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads (ONE) Sellers Decreased By 11.79% Their Shorts

Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads (NYSE:ONE) had a decrease of 11.79% in short interest. ONE’s SI was 1.05M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.79% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 176,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads (NYSE:ONE)’s short sellers to cover ONE’s short positions. The SI to Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads’s float is 1.28%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 24,314 shares traded. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has declined 26.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ONE News: 14/05/2018 – Greenwoods Adds OneSmart International Education Group Ltd.: 13F; 03/05/2018 OneSmart 2Q Rev $104.8M

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 13,470 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 86,800 shares with $2.52M value, up from 73,330 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $276.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 22.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 12.64% above currents $29.67 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

