High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by $1.35 Million as Valuation Rose; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 224,645 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 130,058 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, up from 124,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 421,323 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $128.75 million for 35.97 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 17,340 shares to 46,656 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon holds 0.08% or 3,533 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 76,078 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 330,537 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 44,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,957 were accumulated by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. First Merchants Corp has 0.12% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 7,029 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 7,714 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 56,671 shares. Blackrock accumulated 13.29M shares or 0.06% of the stock. City Comm, West Virginia-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 164,627 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 100 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited holds 0% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Comml Bank stated it has 169,056 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

