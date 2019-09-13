High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Position in Black Hills (BKH) Lowered by $1.67 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 437,106 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 21,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 16,131 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 37,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 356,948 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Hills Corp And Sub Otlk To Pos; Rtgs Affmd; 23/04/2018 – REG- Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS POWER INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q EPS $2.46; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold BKH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 52.47 million shares or 1.91% more from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 8.73 million shares. 14,380 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 76,845 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 388,479 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 629,069 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 0.04% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 30,749 shares. Sei Com accumulated 151,161 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Sageworth invested in 100 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 99,213 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BKH’s profit will be $28.70 million for 40.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.83% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13,629 shares to 32,333 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 74,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 21,636 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0.02% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 4,957 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 11,464 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Bancshares holds 2.67% or 169,056 shares in its portfolio. Lynch And Associates In has 3,584 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp reported 109,274 shares. Essex Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 1,541 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 11,984 shares. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 0.5% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 38,669 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 4.37M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,750 shares to 35,790 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.